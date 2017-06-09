Jared Leto teases his mysterious role in “Blade Runner 2049”
June 9, 2017 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Aside from a glimpse of his creepy appearance in "Blade Runner 2049" trailer, Jared Leto's role in the upcoming Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling-starring movie has been kept tightly under wraps. Thankfully, the 45-year-old actor has teased his secretive role in an interview with Evening Standard, revealing that he will play a character named Neandar Wallace, AceShowbiz said.
"I play a character called Neander Wallace-to be honest they had me at the name," Leto reveals, although he admits that he isn't sure whether he is even allowed to open up about his character's name. "I read the script and fell in love with the character. But I don't think I'm allowed to talk about it-I may have already got in trouble for telling you the name," he adds.
Leto says that the original "Blade Runner", which was released in 1982, is an important film for him during his childhood. "I can tell you that the experience of making it was one of the highlights of my film career," he explains. "Throughout my life I've always gone back to that film. There was something in it that really touched me and taught me a lot about cinema. There's a level of craftsmanship and beauty that's unparalleled," he adds.
In "Blade Runner" trailer, Leto is seen caressing a newborn replicant and saying, "Every civilization was built off the back of a disposal workforce, but I can only make so many. Happy birthday."
Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.
"Blade Runner 2049" is set to be released in the U.S. on October 6. Also starring in the movie are Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright and David Benson.
