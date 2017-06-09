“Crouching Tiger” star Zhang Ziyi joins Legendary’s Monsterverse
June 9, 2017 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Zhang Ziyi is set join Legendary’s Monsterverse in a major franchise role, beginning with the next “Godzilla” film, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”. The Beijing-born actress will star opposite Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, and Ken Watanabe.
The film is set several years after the events of the 2014 “Godzilla,” and her character is a significant figure within the covert Monarch organization established in that film.
“Krampus” helmer Michael Dougherty is directing the project from a script he penned with Zach Shields.
Alex Garcia will oversee the tentpole for Legendary. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” hits theaters on March 22, 2019, with the monster mash-up “Godzilla vs. Kong” slated to bow the following year on May 22, 2020.
Legendary and Warner Bros. announced in late 2015 that all future King Kong and Godzilla movies would be developed by Legendary and distributed by Warner Bros., starting with “Kong: Skull Island.” Legendary currently holds a distribution deal with Universal, but in order to re-team Godzilla and King Kong, the studio returned the rights to WB.
Zhang received Golden Globe award, BAFTA award and Screen Actors Guild award nominations for her role in “Memoirs of a Geisha.” Additional film credits include “Hero”, “House of Flying Daggers”, “2046,” and “The Grandmaster.” She is represented by ICM Partners and Mosaic.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Number of suspected cholera cases hits 100,000 in Yemen, WHO says “The cholera outbreak is making a bad situation for children drastically worse,” said Meritxell Relano, UNICEF’s Representative in Yemen.
Pandora Premium adds AutoPlay feature for iOS and Android The idea was good enough that Spotify released out the same feature earlier this year, months before Pandora Premium even rolled out.
Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenian village According to the village chief, no casualties have been reported, with only several of the house roofs having been damaged.
Japan's SoftBank unit buys robotics businesses from Alphabet SoftBank will buy Boston Dynamics and Tokyo-based Schaft, which design and manufacture robots that simulate human movement.