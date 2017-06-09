PanARMENIAN.Net - Naomi Watts is a bad therapist on Netflix's upcoming ten-episode psychological thriller "Gypsy". She emotionally manipulates the people who come to her to seek help. At one point, she is sternly told to control her impulses.

According to AceShowbiz, the show follows Watt's Jean Halloway, a well-to-do Manhattan therapist with a seemingly picturesque life and bustling therapy practice, begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people closely connected to the patient's that walk through her door every day. As the borders of her professional life and personal fantasies become blurred, she descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds for her and those around her.

She is joined by the likes of Billy Crudup, Sophie Cookson, Lucy Boynton, Poorna Jagannathan and Karl Glusman. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson ("Fifty Shades of Grey"), it is due to premiere on the streaming service on June 30.