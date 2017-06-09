Lorde announces “Melodrama” world tour dates
June 9, 2017 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lorde maps out a 2017 world tour in support of her latest studio album "Melodrama". The New Zealand singer whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor is set to travel Europe, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia starting September, AceShowbiz said.
The 20-year-old musician is going to kick off her tour on September 26 in Manchester, England. The "Green Light" singer is scheduled to return to her home country in November for a series of concerts before doing shows Down Under.
The North American dates are expected to be announced soon. "This is just the beginning of course! so many more dates to be added," Lorde assured her American fans. She will be joined by Khaled as her opening act.
"It's starting. EUROPE, UK, NZ, AUSTRALIA - let's dance," she tweeted to her loyal devotees. Her second studio album is due to be released on June 16. She has released at least two singles and performed some of her other new tracks live on stage ahead of the album release.
