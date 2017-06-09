Sia, Zoe Saldana, Julianne Moore join forces for “Free Me” music vid (video)
June 9, 2017 - 14:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sia Furler, Zoe Saldana and Julianne Moore have shared powerful message about HIV in a new music video for Sia's single "Free Me". The emotional song is in support of the #endHIV campaign and in collaboration with Abzyme Research Foundation, AceShowbiz said.
Moore opens the video by narrating a story about Saldana's character as an expecting mother. "This is Kai, an expecting mother, a daughter, a friend. She's about to learn HIV is taking hold in her body, attacking her immune system and if left untreated will be passed on to the baby growing inside her," she says.
The scene then turns emotional after a doctor tells Saldana about the horrible news. While Sia sings in the background, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress expresses her emotion with a powerful interpretive dance, choreographed by Sia's frequent choreographer Ryan Heffington.
In the last scene, Saldana cradles her newborn baby as Sia sings, "Free me/ Free me/ From this pain I've been running from/ I'm tired and I'm free falling/ Free me/ From this shame I've been running from/ I'm lost and I am calling you."
"Free Me" is available for purchase on Friday, June 9. All proceeds from the track will be donated to #endHIV, a campaign by Abzyme Research Foundation to manufacture "effective and low cost therapeutic" HIV vaccinations.
