Amazon opens Alexa voice control to all video streaming services
June 9, 2017 - 14:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Alexa can already control your Fire TV to help you launch Netflix or find your favorite show, among other things, but on June 8 Amazon announced a new tool for developers that will allow any cable and satellite TV company, streaming service or other content provider to add the same sort of voice control to their apps, as well. With the new Video Skill API, developers could allow Echo and Alexa device owners to change channels, seek out shows or movies, search across genres, play or pause content and more — just by speaking, TechCrunch said.
For instance, you could say to one of your streaming video apps, “Alexa, find comedies,” or “Alexa, play episodes of Modern Family.” And cable TV providers could offer apps that let you change the channel without using a remote, by saying something like “Alexa, tune to HBO.”
That doesn’t mean you’re instantly going to be able to use popular apps like Hulu, HBO or Netflix hands-free using your Echo speaker, of course. Developers actually have to update their apps to take advantage of the API first. And not all will, TechCrunch said.
But Amazon says some companies have already rolled out apps using this new API, including Dish, NetGem and U.K.-based YouView.
If anything, this initial traction seems to indicate it’s pay TV providers and those in the telco industries that are eager to adopt the API in order to stem their losses to streaming services.
Dish announced its Alexa integration in May, becoming the first U.S. TV provider to allow subscribers to control their DVRs via their voice.
Customers with either Dish’s Wally or Hopper receivers are now able to configure their Echo, Echo Dot or Amazon Tap speakers to work with the Dish’s own equipment. After a brief setup process, watching TV becomes a hands-free experience.
Amazon tells us it’s now actively working with many other video providers, beyond these initial three, but can’t share details because their apps and upgrades are still in development.
In addition to being able to control the video app, the Video Skill API can import a provider’s own catalog to help improve the accuracy of Alexa’s responses, and it works without the customer having to first invoke a specific skill. That is, instead of instructing Alexa to “ask Dish” to play a title, do a search, or change the channel, the customer can give simpler instructions, like “Alexa, play ‘Manchester by the Sea.’ ”
Top stories
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The ability to Go Live on YouTube previously required that you have 1,000 subscribers, and before that the requirement was set at 10K.
You can find the filters by opening up the camera interface in the app and tapping the new icon in the bottom right corner.
Partner news
Latest news
Cézanne masterpiece to lead “Actual Size” sale "Baigneuses, La Montagne Sainte-Victoire au fond" is estimated to bring £4 – 6 million as the cover-lot of Sotheby’s inaugural Actual Size sale.
Ancient Aztec temple, ball court discovered in the heart of Mexico City Archaeologists uncovered 32 sets of human neck bones at the site, which they said were likely the remains of people who were decapitated as part of the ritual.
China vigilant as two U.S. bombers fly over South China Sea The U.S. Pacific Command said two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew a 10-hour training mission from Guam over the South China Sea.
Iggy Pop, Oneohtrix Point Never team up for new track (video) The film is called “Good Time” starting Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh with direction coming from Josh and Benny Safdie.