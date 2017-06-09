Jon Hamm joins Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner in New Line comedy “Tag”
June 9, 2017 - 16:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jon Hamm has joined the all-star cast of the New Line comedy Tag, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Annabelle Wallis and Rashida Jones are already on the call sheet for the film, which is set to begin shooting in Atlanta later this month.
Tag is based on a true story featured in The Wall Street Journal about a group of friends who have been playing a no-holds-barred version of the children’s game Tag for the last 30 years. Mark Steilen and Rob McKittrick penned the script.
Hamm will play an overachiever, both in high school and in life, who is now a successful businessman.
Jeff Tomsic is directing the pic, which is being produced by Todd Garner, Mark Steilen and Sean Robins.
Tag is slated for a June 29, 2018, release.
Hamm, who won an Emmy for his starring role on Mad Men, next appears on the big screen in Edgar Wright’s much-buzzed-about crime caper, Baby Driver. The movie, which also counts Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx in its cast, is set to open June 28.
