Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” hits one billion streams on Spotify
June 9, 2017 - 16:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape of You’ has racked up more than one billion streams on Spotify, NME reports.
The song, taken from the singer’s third album ‘÷‘, recorded the massive achievement on Thursday afternoon, June 8 – after initially being released on the streaming service back in January.
Only two other songs have recorded a billion streams on Spotify, Drake‘s One Dance – which hit the record back in December, and Closer by The Chainsmokers, which reached a billion streams last month.
At present, it looks likely that Major Lazer‘s Lean On could be the next song to join the illustrious club, currently sitt ing on 991,000,000 streams.
Meanwhile, Ed recently joined James Corden for the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke, after the pair were spotted filming back in February.
During the brief skit, Ed and the Late Late Show host sing ‘Shape Of You’, ‘Castle On The Hill’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and ‘Sing’, as well as the Justin Bieber song ‘Love Yourself’, which Sheeran co-wrote.
Ed has also been lending his talents elsewhere too, after he co-wrote Rita Ora‘s comeback single ‘Your Song’ which was released last month.
He will also head to Worthy Farm at the end of June, headlining Glastonbury alongside Radiohead and Foo Fighters.
