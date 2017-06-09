Armenia justice reforms a priority for EU, envoy says
June 9, 2017 - 17:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reforms in the justice system in Armenia is among the European Union’s priorities, EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalsky told justice minister Davit Harutyunyan on Friday, June 9.
At a meeting in Yerevan, the minister thanked Switalski for the EU assistance to a variety of projects and expressed hope to have tangible results soon.
The ambassador, in turn, stressed the importance of the fight against corruption and the strengthening of the judicial system and conveyed the EU’s support in the process of implementing those programs.
