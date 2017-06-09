Iggy Pop, Oneohtrix Point Never team up for new track

PanARMENIAN.Net - Oneohtrix Point Never has recruited Iggy Pop for a track called ‘The Pure and the Damned’ which features on the soundtrack the American experimental artist is scoring, NME reports.

The film is called ‘Good Time’ starting Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh with direction coming from Josh and Benny Safdie.

The film follows the events of a brother trying to spring his sibling out of jail after a botched bank robbery. The film takes place over the course of one night and sees Connie (played by Pattinson) become increasingly ruthless and violent to get what he wants.

Enlisting Oneohtrix Point Never for the soundtrack invites the artist’s balance of harsh noise and strange arrangements. However, this track that features Iggy Pop acts as the closing theme for the film and is more serene and contemplative than Oneohtrix’s usual style.

The full soundtrack will be released on the same date as the film, August 11. The score won the soundtrack award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Recently, Iggy Pop released a new track titled ‘Asshole Blues’ that’s set to be released as a part of the Jacuzzi Boys’ Mag Mag label’s flexi disc series on April 21.

Pop said of the track: “I wrote a blues song about an asshole who’s out to get me. It’s full of negative energy. Listen at you own risk. It’s fun to play the blues.”

Read more: First trailer for Iggy Pop and Josh Homme’s ‘American Valhalla’ film unveiled

Speaking of collaborations, Iggy Pop recently lent his voice to the music video of Alt-J’s latest single ‘In Cold Blood’.