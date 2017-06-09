Armenian football team arrives in Montenegro for FIFA qualifiers match
June 9, 2017 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian football team arrived in Podgorica on Friday, June 9 for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification match against the Montenegrins.
The game will start at 10:45 pm Yerevan time (GMT+4).
Armenia have already defeated Montenegro 3:2 in November last year.
Top stories
Anish Giri vs Sergey Karjakin, Fabiano Caruana vs Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So vs M. Vachier-Lagrave all ended in draws too
Magnus Carlsen vs Wesley So, Vladimir Kramnik vs Sergey Karjakin, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave vs Viswanathan Anand all ended in draws.
The Europa League winners top KPMG's analysis of top sides' "enterprise value", putting it ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Britain's May vows to stay on despite election blow "It is clear that only the Conservative and Unionist Party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that," she said.
Seoul won't change THAAD agreement with U.S.: security adviser During his campaign for a May election, South Korean President Moon Jae-in promised to review the THAAD deployment decision.
Trump claims 'complete vindication' after Comey testimony "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication... and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump said.
J. Levine to auction rare, lost Jackson Pollock painting on June 20 Since January 2016, Josh Levine has been on a quest to authenticate the unsigned Pollock.