"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 kicks off

PanARMENIAN.Net - The wait for season 5 of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is the New Black" is finally over. Season 5 kicked off with inmates at Litchfield Peninentiary scheming a riot. Daya (Dascha Polano) pointed a gun at CO Humphrey (Michael Torpey), who was kneeling down before her. Fans were curious if Daya shot the guard after the streaming giant released poignant first minute clip of the series and it didn't take a long time to find out, AceShowbiz said.

[SPOILER ALERT!] Daya did wind up shooting Humphrey, but not fatally. He shot at his leg, originally aiming for his penis. The riot began as the other inmates started kicking the injured guard, before Gloria (Selenis Leyva) came in and stopped the chaos. Gloria later brought Humphrey to Sophia (Laverne Cox), who had emergency training, for medical attention.

The rest of the inmates started to carve out places for themselves to hunker down during the riot. Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) and Big Boo (Lea DeLaria) staked out the commissary, while Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) and Morello (Yael Stone) were in charge of the medicine supply. Morello pointed out that it might be not the best idea to give Nicki, a drug addict, such a task.

Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Allison (Amanda Stephen) and Janae (Vicky Jeudy) were caught in an argument with Caputo (Nick Sandow). Caputo said in a press conference that Poussey's (Samira Wiley) death wasn't Bayley's (Alan Aisenberg) fault. "You done our girl wrong, Mr. Caputo, and you gonna fix it," Taystee told him, before throwing a punch right in his face.

The girls later found a way to prove that Caputo's statement was anything but the truth. Using an iPad taken from MCC's PR rep, they forced Caputo into recording a statement they had written which stated that their best friend was killed by Bailey. "She didn't deserve to be in here, and she definitely didn't deserve to die in her," the statement read. They uploaded the video to Youtube, hoping that it would go viral.

Anyone could guess that Daya was bound to get into the next trouble by firing a gun. However, she was free from suspicion as the inmates used the guards' walkie system to spread the rumor that Humphrey was planning a mass shooting.

Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) chose not to get involved in the riot. They were determined to avoid calling any attention to themselves, being afraid it would affect their prison sentence which would end in a few months. The two later found Linda (Beth Dover) in the bathroom. "She's so pathetic. She reminds me of me," Piper told Alex of Linda.

Daya, however, seemingly wouldn't be able to breathe a sigh of relief even after the inmates covered her action. The first episode ended on a cliffhanger with an unknown figure knocking the gun from Daya's hand.