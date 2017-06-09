Armenian parliament approves corruption bill in final reading
June 9, 2017 - 23:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly in its second and final reading on Friday, June 9 unanimously approved a draft law on creating an anti-corruption commission, with 92 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions.
The bill envisages the establishment of an anti-corruption body which will have five members and separate staff, and deal with prevention of corruption.
Also, the bill will see the creation of “a system of heralds or messengers” and a unified electronic platform of anonymous reports.
Within the law, a messenger is a legal or physical person who “conscientiously provides information on a corruption case, conflict of interest or other damage or threats to public interests,” the bill’s definition reads.
