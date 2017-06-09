Milo Gibson playing Al Capone in “In the Absence of Good Men”
June 9, 2017 - 23:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Al Capone is taking the streets of Chicago once again.
In the Absence of Good Men, a film set during the 1920s gangland wars in the city, has set a cast that includes Milo Gibson as the feared gangster, alongside Sean Faris, Jamie Lynn Sigler and Peter Facinelli, The Hollywood Reporter said.
The film looks at the bloody wars between the Italian and Irish mobs as Capone and his right hand man "Machine Gun" Jack McGurn (Faris) battle Bugs Moran (Facinelli), culminating in the famous St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. The real-life event took place on Feb. 14, 1929 and saw seven men die in a machine gun attack thought to be ordered by Capone.
Sigler is playing famous flapper dancer Lulu Rolfe, love interest to amateur boxer-turned-mobster McGurn, who is at the heart of the story. Gibson, who is the son of Mel Gibson, recently appeared in Hacksaw Ridge.
The film comes thirty years after Robert De Nero played Capone in the mobster classic The Untouchables. In the Absence of Good Men is currently in production.
Timothy Woodward Jr. is directing In the Absence of Good Men for his Status Media & Entertainment banner. Lauren de Normandie, James Cullen Bressack, and Jarrett Furst are producing.
