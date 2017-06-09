Netflix nabs Robert Pattinson's “Good Time” for int’l territories

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has acquired the Robert Pattinson thriller Good Time for multiple international territories, including the U.K., Spain and Australia in a deal with French sales group Memento Films International, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Directed by Ben and Joshua Safdie and co-starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Good Time premiered in Cannes competition last month. Pattinson plays a small-time crook trying to break his brother out of custody.

Netflix, which pounced on the title after its sales launch at the American Film Market last November, took streaming rights in the U.K. and Ireland, Spain, Scandinavia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan and South Korea among many other territories.

But Netflix agreed to allow a theatrical release of Good Time in territories where traditional distributors wanted to take on the film. Several have, including CDC in Spain, Movies Inspired in Italy, Cinemase Oy in Scandinavia, Activers in South Korea, Fine Films in Japan and Hi Gloss Entertainment in Australia and New Zealand. A theatrical deal for the U.K. is expected in the coming weeks.

In several other major territories, Good Time will have a standard roll-out with no Netflix involvement at all. Ascot Elite has grabbed all rights for the film for German-speaking Europe, Cineart has taken rights in Belgium and Falcon has secured the project for release in the Middle East. In North America, A24 will release the film on August 11. The indie distributor has an exclusive pact with Amazon Prime Video to stream its entire slate.

Netflix was the focus of major controversy at the Cannes film festival last month, with critics attacking the streamer for not doing standard theatrical releases for its two films selected for competition: Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories. But the deals for Good Time suggest Netflix and traditional distributors can coexist.