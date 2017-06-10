Francisco Goldman’s hit love story “Say Her Name” to get film treatment
June 10, 2017 - 12:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Francisco Goldman’s autobiographical love story “Say Her Name” is in the works as a feature film with Wonderful Films and Convergent Media, Variety said.
Leena Yadav (“Parched”) is set to direct from a script by Oscar nominated screenwriter Scott B. Smith. Wonderful Films’ William Horberg is producing. Russell Smith, Michael Cleaver, and Zak Kilberg are executive producing on behalf of Convergent Media, which is financing development of the project.
Goldman married young writer Aura Estrada in a romantic Mexican hacienda in 2005. A month before their second anniversary, she passed away after a body surfing accident. Goldman was blamed by her family and himself and wanted to die but wrote “Say Her Name” as a novel chronicling his love and loss. It was designated a “Best Book of the Year” by The New York Times and Publisher’s Weekly.
“This is a beautiful and deeply romantic cross-cultural love story, and a suspenseful drama of life and death, all at the same time,” said Horberg. “I got to know Leena working with her on ‘Parched” and I am really excited to see where she takes this true and timeless story.”
“Parched” premiered at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival and won the Impact Award at the Stockholm Film Festival. Convergent Media’s credits include “Buena Vista Social Club: Adios” and “Guantanamo Diary.”
Horberg’s credits include “Kite Runner,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Cold Mountain.” Smith received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for “A Simple Plan.”
Top stories
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
There are a few prerequisites: Drivers will need an active "Mercedes me" account and get an "mbrace" subscription.
Partner news
Latest news
NATO “a very important platform” for Armenia: official “Whenever Armenia comes to NATO, it tries to convince the bloc of its viewpoints, so this is a very important platform for the country,” Lahue said.
Merkel lends support to Mexico over NAFTA "I hope these talks are a big success," she said at a news conference alongside President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City.
Lana Del Rey previews another song from “Lust for Life” "Lust for Life" will apparently be a star-studded project. Besides enlisting some of A-list musicians, Lana also taps a legend for the upcoming LP.
Japan to launch self-navigating cargo ships “by 2025” The developers hope to launch the Japanese smart ships by 2025, which is gearing up to be the year for self-navigating vehicles.