'Assassin's Creed Origins' may arrive on October 27
June 10, 2017 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ubisoft is expected to launch a new Assassin's Creed at E3 2017, but some Game Informer subscribers who got their next issue early might already have the details the developer plans to announce. Based on photographs of the magazine posted by HungryGhost57 on Reddit and Imgur, the new entry in the series entitled Assassin's Creed Origins will be released on October 27 with the tagline: "As an empire falls, a brotherhood rises."
The announcement's accompanying illustrations show the titular assassin against a backdrop of pyramids and sphinxes, just like the retail pre-order card that was also leaked a couple of days ago, Engadget said.
The illustrations are a dead giveaway that the game will be set in Ancient Egypt. According to Polygon, previous reports also indicate that it would feature naval combat similar to Black Flag's and that it'll come out for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One. In the comments section on Reddit, HungryGhost57 posted more details from the magazine, as well. He said the game takes place during the reign of Cleopatra and has more than one playable character, a brand new fighting system, a day/night cycle and no minimap, among other details. As always, though, take these leaks with a grain of salt: you'll only have to wait a few days to hear the official details from Ubisoft anyway.
Top stories
The Tesla CEO didn't expound on when these conversions would begin or how long they would take to complete.
This is the third build of the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which is slated to arrive later this year (likely in September).
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
Partner news
Latest news
Tom Hardy tipped for role in Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” remake Disney – who own the rights to the Aladdin franchise – are currently in pre-production with the new film.
NATO “a very important platform” for Armenia: official “Whenever Armenia comes to NATO, it tries to convince the bloc of its viewpoints, so this is a very important platform for the country,” Lahue said.
Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket’s” adds season 5 cast Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue, Lucy Punch and Roger Bart will all join the upcoming season, though no details on their characters have been revealed.
Merkel lends support to Mexico over NAFTA "I hope these talks are a big success," she said at a news conference alongside President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City.