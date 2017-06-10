The Killers preview new single “The Man” as album release date leaks

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Killers appear to have previewed their new single after the release dates for their upcoming album and its lead track leaked online, NME said.

The band have been working on their new album since September – recording in Las Vegas, San Diego, LA and Joshua Tree with U2 producer Jacknife Lee. It is thought that the record is currently being mixed, with the band teasing new music online recently.

The band have now taken to Twitter to share a snippet of new music. It’s thought that the track is called ‘The Man’ and will be released next Thursday (June 15).

Earlier today, Fox Sports Australia reported that the US band will perform at this year’s AFL Grand Final, with the article stating that Brandon Flowers’ outfit “will release its first album since 2012 just 10 days before the AFL’s showcase event”. If true, this would mean that The Killers’ new record is coming on September 20.

It went on to state that The Killers “are also set to release their new single ‘The Man’ on Thursday June 15”.

NME approached a Killers press representative for a response but are yet to hear back.

Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ was “coming along”.

“It’s sounding good,” said Vannucci. “We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: ‘What does a four- piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?’ It’s a constant exercise in experimentation.”

Vannucci continued: “We’re trying to arrive at something we’re all just a little bit uncomfortable with. When everyone is slightly uncomfortable, then we know we’re there.

“We’re just pushing it in different directions, then bringing it back and trying another direction.”

The Killers headline Barclaycard British Summer Time at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday 8 July. They’ll be supported by Elbow, Tears For Fears, White Lies, Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mew, Mystery Jets and The Strypes.