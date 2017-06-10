Lorde rolls out her latest single “Sober”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lorde has released her latest single “Sober”, NME said.

The song, which was released earlier today, is the fourth single to be taken from her highly anticipated second album ‘Melodrama’, which is scheduled for release next Friday, June 16.

She has previously shared Green Light, Perfect Places, and Liability, which all feature on the upcoming record.

Yesterday, she also revealed she’ll be heading out on a huge world tour later this year, which kicks off in Manchester on the 26th September.

She’ll then head to London’s Alexandra Palace a day later, before taking in stop-offs in Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Last month, Lorde also opened up on her experiences of having synaesthesia and revealed how seeing sounds as colour had influenced the recording of her second album.

“From the moment I start something, I can see the finished song, even if it’s far-off and foggy”, she told The New York Times.

“It’s about getting the actual thing to sound like what I’ve been seeing”.

Lorde recently returned to the UK with an appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull, and she’ll be back at the end of the month to play the first day of Glastonbury – where she takes second billing on the Other Stage behind headliners Major Lazer.