Cortana can be your frugal online shopping assistant

PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft's Cortana could already help you with shopping thanks to image search and sales reminders. Now, it might help you get the most for your money too. In the latest Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft has rolled out a pilot feature in Microsoft Edge where Cortana can help you find the best price for a product you're interested in buying. Right now, this feature supports 14 retailers, which includes Amazon, Walmart and eBay, as long as they're within the US, Engadget reports.

So, let's say you're on a product page for a vacuum cleaner on Walmart. Cortana can look up the price of that particular vacuum cleaner in competing stores (like Home Depot or Best Buy), while you still have that page open and it'll let you know if the vacuum cleaner is available for a cheaper price elsewhere. Think of it as a Kayak for online shopping, but built right into the browser. It might not be as full-featured as Microsoft's Personal Shopping Assistant (which lets you get notified of price changes), but at least Cortana doesn't require installing a browser extension, Engadget said.