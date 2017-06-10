// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Cortana can be your frugal online shopping assistant

Cortana can be your frugal online shopping assistant
June 10, 2017 - 13:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft's Cortana could already help you with shopping thanks to image search and sales reminders. Now, it might help you get the most for your money too. In the latest Windows 10 Creators Update, Microsoft has rolled out a pilot feature in Microsoft Edge where Cortana can help you find the best price for a product you're interested in buying. Right now, this feature supports 14 retailers, which includes Amazon, Walmart and eBay, as long as they're within the US, Engadget reports.

So, let's say you're on a product page for a vacuum cleaner on Walmart. Cortana can look up the price of that particular vacuum cleaner in competing stores (like Home Depot or Best Buy), while you still have that page open and it'll let you know if the vacuum cleaner is available for a cheaper price elsewhere. Think of it as a Kayak for online shopping, but built right into the browser. It might not be as full-featured as Microsoft's Personal Shopping Assistant (which lets you get notified of price changes), but at least Cortana doesn't require installing a browser extension, Engadget said.

Related links:
Engadget. Cortana can be your frugal online shopping assistant
 Top stories
Elon Musk: Superchargers will run on solar and battery powerElon Musk: Superchargers will run on solar and battery power
The Tesla CEO didn't expound on when these conversions would begin or how long they would take to complete.
Microsoft unveils new Windows 10 preview with a number of changesMicrosoft unveils new Windows 10 preview with a number of changes
This is the third build of the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which is slated to arrive later this year (likely in September).
Amazon opens up Twitch Prime's ad-free streaming globallyAmazon opens up Twitch Prime's ad-free streaming globally
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
Tesla to make Autopilot 'smooth as silk' in June updateTesla to make Autopilot 'smooth as silk' in June update
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
Partner news
 Articles
For little painters

Armenian startup creates coloring game for children

 Most popular in the section
Bitcoin hits record high of $1900 on Asian trading fever
Facebook, Messenger and Instagram testing cross-app notifications
Modern Nokia 3310 now available to buy
NASA plans emergency spacewalk on Int'l Space Station on May 23
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Tom Hardy tipped for role in Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” remake Disney – who own the rights to the Aladdin franchise – are currently in pre-production with the new film.
NATO “a very important platform” for Armenia: official “Whenever Armenia comes to NATO, it tries to convince the bloc of its viewpoints, so this is a very important platform for the country,” Lahue said.
Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket’s” adds season 5 cast Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue, Lucy Punch and Roger Bart will all join the upcoming season, though no details on their characters have been revealed.
Merkel lends support to Mexico over NAFTA "I hope these talks are a big success," she said at a news conference alongside President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City.