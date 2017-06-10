Lana Del Rey previews another song from “Lust for Life”

PanARMENIAN.Net - In anticipation of the release of "Lust for Life" on July 21, Lana Del Rey has previewed a new song from the highly-anticipated album. She took to her Instagram account on Friday, June 9 to share a short clip which finds her inside a car while the song is played in the background, AceShowbiz said.

Following "Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind", "Cherry" and baby-making anthem "Lust for Life", the new track seemingly will be another romantic song from the songstress. "Couldn't stop the way I was feeling the day your record dropped," Lana's voice can be heard singing over the dripping beat. "The day I saw your white Mustang/ Your white Mustang."

It looks like the "Born to Die" hitmaker is in the sharing mood. A few days ago, she shared a preview of another song which features Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky. She captioned it, "We made a lot of good ones but I think we picked the best ones for the record."

"Lust for Life" will apparently be a star-studded project. Besides enlisting some of A-list musicians, Lana also taps a legend for the upcoming LP. She recently opened up about her collaboration with Fleetwood Mac's singer Stevie Nicks. "The track is called 'Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems'. I kind of thought I had finished the record a couple of times and then, one of those times, I really just felt like I wanted a woman on the record," she shared.