Alice Cooper teases “Paranoic Personality” on new album

PanARMENIAN.Net - Goth-rock legend Alice Cooper has revealed his ‘Paranoic Personality’, the first single from his forthcoming album Paranormal, set for release on June 28, Gigwise said.

Produced by long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin, the track premiered on BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Thursday June 8, as well as on Alice Cooper’s own radio show Nights With Alice Cooper.

Fuelled with heavy riffs and guitar solo, ‘Paranoic Personality’ marks a return to the Cooper's classic rock roots as the 69-year-old lambasts a number of personal attacks predicting his downfall.

The first taste of new album material from the iconic School’s Out rocker for six years, Paranormal features a host of rock royalty in support, including ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, U2 drummer Larry Mullen, Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover.

It also sees the highly anticipated mini-reunion of the original Alice Cooper band members on a very special bonus release, featuring two brand new studio songs written and recorded together with Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce.