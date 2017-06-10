Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket’s” adds season 5 cast
June 10, 2017 - 15:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has added five new cast members to the second season of “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”, Variety has learned.
Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue, Lucy Punch and Roger Bart will all join the upcoming season, though no details on their characters have been revealed.
The five actors will join returning cast members Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith and K Todd Freeman.
The cast announcement was made Friday event at Netflix’s FYSee space in Los Angeles, during a panel discussion for “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket, a.k.a. Daniel Handler, “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil uncle Count Olaf (played by Harris) will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance.
Season 2 is currently in production, though no launch date for the new season has been set. Netflix has already renewed the series for a third season, as well.
