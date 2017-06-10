NATO “a very important platform” for Armenia: official

PanARMENIAN.Net - NATO is a platform for influencing other countries where each state can discuss issues of concern with the bloc’s member countries, NATO Liaison Officer in South Caucasus William Lahue said in Yerevan, Armenia on Saturday, June 10.

According to him, discussions are more efficient in NATO than in other structures as the bloc does its best to satisfy all the parties as much as possible.

Armenia, too, can use this platform to discuss certain issues of concern, he said, adding that Yerevan usually dwells upon problems connected with Azerbaijan or Turkey.

“Whenever Armenia comes to NATO, it tries to convince the bloc of its own viewpoints, so this is a very important platform for the country,” Lahue said.

“The same is true about Azerbaijan.”

In November 2016, Lahue reminded that Russia, Armenia’s ally, is arming Azerbaijan with almost all types weapons, including planes and helicopters.