NATO “a very important platform” for Armenia: official
June 10, 2017 - 16:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - NATO is a platform for influencing other countries where each state can discuss issues of concern with the bloc’s member countries, NATO Liaison Officer in South Caucasus William Lahue said in Yerevan, Armenia on Saturday, June 10.
According to him, discussions are more efficient in NATO than in other structures as the bloc does its best to satisfy all the parties as much as possible.
Armenia, too, can use this platform to discuss certain issues of concern, he said, adding that Yerevan usually dwells upon problems connected with Azerbaijan or Turkey.
“Whenever Armenia comes to NATO, it tries to convince the bloc of its own viewpoints, so this is a very important platform for the country,” Lahue said.
“The same is true about Azerbaijan.”
In November 2016, Lahue reminded that Russia, Armenia’s ally, is arming Azerbaijan with almost all types weapons, including planes and helicopters.
Top stories
“No elections will be held in 2018, the entire political spectrum has been formed in 2017,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.
A meeting with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is on Zannier’s visit agenda, as well as a meeting with Nalbandian to be followed by a joint press conference.
If Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Khachik Manukyan don’t withdraw the applications, their resignation will be accepted.
The parliament voted by secret ballot with 88 in favor and 12 opposed, with Babloyan beating Edmon Marukyan from YELQ bloc.
Partner news
Latest news
Tom Hardy tipped for role in Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” remake Disney – who own the rights to the Aladdin franchise – are currently in pre-production with the new film.
Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket’s” adds season 5 cast Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue, Lucy Punch and Roger Bart will all join the upcoming season, though no details on their characters have been revealed.
Merkel lends support to Mexico over NAFTA "I hope these talks are a big success," she said at a news conference alongside President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City.
Alice Cooper teases “Paranoic Personality” on new album “Paranoic Personality” marks a return to the Cooper's classic rock roots as the 69-year-old lambasts a number of personal attacks predicting his downfall.