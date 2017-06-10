Tom Hardy tipped for role in Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” remake
June 10, 2017 - 15:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tom Hardy has been linked to a major role in Guy Ritchie‘s forthcoming live-action remake of Aladdin, NME reports.
Disney – who own the rights to the Aladdin franchise – are currently in pre-production with the new film. The company have reportedly been in talks with Will Smith about playing the genie – a character who was voiced by Robin Williams in Disney’s 1992 animated version.
With Ritchie confirmed as director, speculation has now been sparked over Tom Hardy’s potential attachment to the project. The Sun reports that Ritchie is hoping to cast the Taboo star as the villain Jafar.
If Ritchie is successful, it’ll be the first time that the King Arthur director and Hardy have worked together since the 2008 crime-comedy RocknRolla. Filming of Aladdin is expected to commence in the UK next month.
Meanwhile, Hardy posted an emotional tribute to his dog Woody yesterday (June 9) after the pet passed away.
Hardy adopted the rescue dog Woody (short for Woodstock) in 2011, and the pet had joined the Mad Max star on film sets and at movie premieres. In a touching tribute, Hardy recalled the first time he met the animal, and how “he was every inch a survivor”. The actor goes on to describe the dog as his “bestest friend ever” and “a shining example of man’s best friend”, adding that “our souls intertwined forever”.
