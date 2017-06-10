Palm Springs Short Film Fest features Robin Wright, Ian McKellen
June 10, 2017 - 19:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Palm Springs International ShortFest has announced its program of 338 films with directing and acting talent including Tatiana Maslany, Robin Wright, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, and Kate Winslet, Variety reports.
The festival, which runs June 20-26, will feature 46 world premieres, 12 international premieres, 42 North American premieres and 16 U.S. premieres from 60 countries.
“Each year, the quality of films we watch for ShortFest keeps getting stronger,” said festival director Lili Rodriguez. “It makes our job of narrowing down the final selection that much harder, but also incredibly rewarding. There are so many unique and strong voices and we’re really proud to champion these films at the festival.”
This year’s selections include Maslany in “Apart From Everything,” “The Dark of Night,” directed by Wright and starring Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell; McKellen in “Edmund the Magnificent,” Toby Jones in “The Entertainer,” Elba in “Five by Five,” Carrie Coon in “Great Choice,”Winslet in “The Lost Letter,” Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale in “Martha Monster,” Helena Bonham Carter in “Poles Apart,” and “Super Sex,” directed by Matthew Modine and starring Kevin Nealon, Edward Asner, Elizabeth Perkins and Efren Ramirez.
The festival is designated by AMPAS, BAFTA and BIFA as an award-qualifying festival. The Short Film Market that runs alongside the festival offers more than 4,200 films for screening.
Photo: Wikipedia
