The 100 greatest movies of all time have been revealed
June 10, 2017 - 19:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 100 greatest movies of all time have been revealed – and there’s some surprise additions in the mix, NME reports.
Empire surveyed 5,000 readers to produce a list of the 100 greatest films ever made. The movie magazine previously held the same vote in 2014 when Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back topped the poll.
This year, that film came in second following Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, which took the top spot. Readers had previously voted the 1972 crime classic the greatest film of all time back in 2008.
You can read the whole top 10 below.
Further down the list, however, was the emergence of several modern classics – with Mad Max: Fury Road charting at 38, while Damien Chazelle’s La La Land featured at No.62 (providing that the spot wasn’t actually meant for Moonlight).
Marvel’s big screen offerings were also making their presence felt, with Guardians Of The Galaxy featuring in 34th spot, with Avengers Assemble at No.65, and Captain America: Civil War at 79.
Spider-Man: Homecoming will become the latest addition to Marvel’s cinematic cannon when it is released in July.
Tom Holland stars as the titular web-slinger, with the film also set to feature Donald Glover in an unnamed role.
The cast also includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Marisa Tomei as Spidey’s Aunt May, Michael Keaton as the villainous Vulture, and Zendaya as a character called Michelle.
