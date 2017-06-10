Gogol Bordello announce new album “Seekers and Finders” (video)
June 10, 2017 - 20:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Gogol Bordello have announced the release of their seventh album, Seekers and Finders, and an upcoming UK tour. And if that wasn’t enough they’ve also shared a new track and you can check that out below, Gigwise said.
Seekers And Finders is out on August 25 and will be released by Cooking Vinyl.
Speaking of the album, frontman Eugene Hutz said: “Seekers and Finders is just a very magical and playful record for us. It just feels quite complete in capturing the Gogol familia transcontinental lifestyle, every side of it… the Good, The Bad, and the Snugly.”
Recalling the album’s origins, Hutz continued: “I was still bouncing between Latin America and Eastern Europe when songs were emerging, but finally, as soon as I moved back to New York, it all came into focus… as it always did for me here.”
According to Hutz, the new track, Saboteur Blues, flips a middle finger at the French philosopher, René Descartes.
“This song is about the full commitment to the moment and putting the end to this self-sabotage... and going on a rampage with it,” Hutz said. “Our lives are royally sabotaged by our thinking being stuck in our past or future. Girls in French mock-flirt the famous crap fuck shot philosophy ‘I think therefore I am’ of Descartes, while the band is clearly offering the alternative ‘I feel, perceive and experience, therefore I rock'”.
Gogol Bordello play:
July
01 - London, Hyde Park British Summer Time 03 - Cardiff, Tramshed 04 - Bristol, O2 Academy 05 - Leeds, Leeds Beckett University SU 06 - Brighton, The Dome
