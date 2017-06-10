Video game trailer qualified for an Academy Award for the 1st time

PanARMENIAN.Net - David OReilly's unusual indie game Everything has broken new ground for a video game and qualified for an Academy Award after its 10-minute trailer won the jury prize at the Vienna Shorts Festival, Digital Spy said.

Everything is a philosophical world simulator in which players can inhabit a huge breadth of life and matter, from microorganisms, to lions, to complete islands – all while listening to the narration of philosopher Alan Watts.

The game's launch earlier this year was met with a warm reception from gamers and critics. Its unusual, experimental style also went down well at the Vienna Shorts Festival, and winning the jury prize automatically adds the Everything trailer to the Academy Awards "longlist" in the Best Animated Short category.

This would be the first time a video game has ever eased its way into the Oscars, let alone a video game trailer.

Regardless, Everything's trailer gives you an impression of what an odd, transfixing creation OReilly has put together.

The VIS website said the following about Everything's award: "The Jury Prize – Animation goes to a film which, beyond being entertaining, has a strong poetic and philosophical theme. It serves a highly educational purpose, including an important political statement, that encourages to let our egos dissolve and gain a new perspective on the world."

Without a doubt, Everything will be up against stiff competition for Best Animated Short. As for whether it can leap over future hurdles and actually receive a nomination, time will tell.