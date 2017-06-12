Halsey nabs No. 1 album on Billboard 200
June 12, 2017 - 12:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Halsey nabs her first No. 1 album with her latest effort "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom" which debuts atop the Billboard 200 chart. The LP racked up 106,000 equivalent album units, including 76,000 in traditional album sales in the week ending June 9, AceShowbiz reports citing Nielsen Music.
The set is Halsey's second studio album and the follow-up to 2015's "Badlands", which debuted at No. 2 with 115,000 units. The new album's lead single, "Now or Never", marks the 22-year-old singer's first top 40 on the Billboard hot 100 as a lead artist.
"Hopeless Fountain Kingdom" also marks the first No. 1 album by a female artist in 2017. The last female chart topper was Lady GaGa with her album "Joanne", which debuted atop the list back in 2016. With her latest album landing at No. 1, Halsey becomes the fourth solo female artist whose album lands atop the chart in the last 12 months, following GaGa, Solange Knowles and Barbra Streisand.
Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN" stays steady at No. 2 with 73,000 units. Meanwhile, the "Epic AF" compilation blasts from No. 11 to No. 3 with 49,000 units. Trailing behind is The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" which falls one slot to No. 4 with 45,000 units. The classic album was back in the chart last week following its 50th anniversary reissue.
Country singer Luke Combs's debut studio album "This One's for You" lands at No. 5 with 43,000 units, while Drake's "More Life" slips to No. 6 with 42,000 units. Ed Sheeran's "Divide (division sign)" descends to No. 7 with 40,000 units and the "Summer Latin Hits 2017" compilation rises to No. 8 with 34,000 units.
At No. 9, rock band All Time Low scores their fifth top 10 album with "Last Young Renegade". The effort sold 33,000 album units, including 30,000 in traditional album sales. The group previously notched four top 10 albums, including 2015's "Future Hearts", 2012's "Don't Panic", 2011's "Dirty Work" and 2009's "Nothing Personal".
Rounding out this week's top 10 is Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" which dips to No. 10 with 32,000 units.
