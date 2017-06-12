The Killers premiere new song “Run For Cover”

PanARMENIAN.Net - As The Killers warm up to release their new album, this weekend saw them perform new song ‘Run For Cover’ for the first time, NME reports.

While the first single from their upcoming fifth album will be called ‘The Man’ and released on Friday, June 16 the band used their show at Atlantic City’s Borgata on Saturday to roadtest a different new track.

‘Run For Cover’ begins with an Interpol-esque, post-punk soundscape before blooming a rush of stadium-ready Americana in a similar vein to the sound of the ‘Sam’s Town’ era.

Speaking of the track last year, Brandon Flowers revealed that ‘Run For Cover’ was originally written to appear on ‘Day & Age.

“It’s eight-years-old,” he said. “It started with Stuart Price and it still sort of has his stamp on it – but we’re funnelling it back through the band eight years later with a different producer.

“I never got the lyrics right and I think I’m gonna get it right this time. ‘Run For Cover’ looks like it’s got a good shot [of being on the album].”

Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ was “coming along”.

“It’s sounding good,” said Vannucci. “We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: ‘What does a four- piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?’ It’s a constant exercise in experimentation.”

Flowers then added: “’How should a band sound in 2017?’”

Vannucci continued: “We’re trying to arrive at something we’re all just a little bit uncomfortable with. When everyone is slightly uncomfortable, then we know we’re there.

“We’re just pushing it in different directions, then bringing it back and trying another direction.”

The Killers headline Barclaycard British Summer Time at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday 8 July. They’ll be supported by Elbow, Tears For Fears, White Lies, Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mew, Mystery Jets and The Strypes.