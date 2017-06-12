Lana Del Rey previews new song “Change”
June 12, 2017 - 13:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lana Del Rey has shared a preview of a new song called ‘Change’, NME reports.
The musician is gearing up to release her forthcoming album ‘Lust For Life‘ next month. While no official tracklisting has been shared for the record as yet, fans are presuming the new track will be featured on it.
The preview takes the form of a short Instagram video in which Del Rey can be seen listening to the song before joining in and singing along. The video is geotagged to “The End Of The World, Venice, LA”.
Earlier this month (June 3), Del Rey released a clip of another new track on Instagram. The song features A$AP Rocky and fellow A$AP Mob member Playboi Carti.
The clip shows Lana in her car listening to the track with a geotag “Hollyweird”. The track sounds largely moulded by the featuring artists with slow trap hi-hats and a slick bass line courtesy of Drake producer Boi-1da. The caption reads: “We made a lot of good ones but I think we picked the best ones for the record”.
‘Lust For Life’ will be released on July 21.
