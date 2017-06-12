"Kidnap" action thriller trailer features Halle Berry (video)
June 12, 2017 - 15:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new trailer for Halle Berry-starring kidnapping action thriller "Kidnap" has been released. The movie follows Berry as a mother who won't stop for anything to recover her kidnapped son, AceShowbiz said.
The trailer opens with a scene of Berry's Karla Dyson playing with her son in a playground. However, everything goes bad when she sees her son being taken away by someone with a car. Karla tries to chase the kidnapper with all of her might and has to risk everything for the purpose. "As long as my son is in that car, I will not stop. Wherever you go, I will be right behind you," she says.
A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mom Karla Dyson when her son suddenly disappears. Without a cell phone and knowing she has no time to wait for police help, Karla jumps in her own car and sets off in pursuit of the kidnappers. A relentless, edge-of-your-seat chase ensues, where Karla must risk everything to not lose sight of her son.
Also starring in the movie are Sage Correa, Lew Temple, Dana Gourrier, Christopher Berry and Chris McGinn. Directed by Luis Prieto, "Kidnap" is set to hit U.S. theaters on August 4.
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Lyft, Jaguar team up to test autonomous cars The money's actually coming from InMotion, Jaguar's "mobility services business," which will help the pair partner on autonomous research.
Scientists create the thinnest magnet ever Two-dimensional conductors, magnets and insulators are specifically of interest right now because of what they could do for current computing.
Liam Gallagher among new names added to Glastonbury 2017 The former Oasis turned solo star has long been rumoured to appear at Worthy Farm this summer.
Netflix to launch “To the Bone” in Europe “To the Bone” follows a 20-year-old anorexic (Collins) who tries to get the medical help she needs at a group home.