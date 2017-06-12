Yerevan: YELQ bloc pledges several development projects
June 12, 2017 - 17:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's YELQ bloc will unveil several proposals for the development of Yerevan, the Armenian capital, Alen Simonyan from the bloc said on Monday, June 12.
Taron Margaryan was sworn in as the mayor of Yerevan on Monday.
Simonyan who was attending the ceremony promised productive activity in the city hall.
“I believe we’ll be able to implement the projects that the residents of Yerevan have entrusted us with by voting for us,” Simonyan said.
Without delving into details, the city council member said the bloc is going to establish a special committee for monitoring the activity of school headmasters.
