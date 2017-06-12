VivaCell-MTS reaches out to the families of injured soldiers
June 12, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the April events of 2016, employees of the Finance and Accounting Department of VivaCell-MTS came up with yet another useful initiative.
Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 unleashed a large-scale military offensive against Nagorno Karabakh which claimed the lives of hundreds on both sides.
After a visit to the Central Military Hospital, the employees of the department undertook providing a monthly amount of AMD 100-150 thousand to each of the families of three servicemen who developed serious health issues after the fights. Since May 2016 the families have received more than AMD 3.5 million. One-time financial support has been provided to two families; bathrooms and toilet rooms have been renovated for the families of another two soldiers. The volunteers have additionally donated personal means to the amount of AMD 1.7 million.
"The willingness to benefit the country and the society has for many years united the employees of VivaCell-MTS around the idea of volunteering.The denial of indifference and the guidance by responsibility are close to the hearts of employees of a company, which has been operating in Armenia for more than ten years. They strive to be where there is a real opportunity to extend a helping hand and to support in a coordinated manner. The material means for the regularly provided support is initiated by the employees representing various departments of the organization," the company said in a statement.
“I am proud of our employees’ initiative. It’s a pleasure to see them unite around a shared system of values. This is not the first year this particular department implements a voluntary project and to benefit our compatriots. The manifested philanthropy and investments are invaluable,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.
With a purpose of being useful to the soldiers with disabilities VivaCell-MTS team cooperates with the Support to Injured Soldiers and People with Combat Disabilities NGO and has provided a medical go-cart to the Qaylmed rehabilitation center. The group of volunteers managed to get the cart required for the therapy at significantly lower price thus relieving the specialists of the need to hire the equipment.
The Finance and Accounting Department of VivaCell-MTS plans to provide three more carts to the rehabilitation center by the end of the year. The support volunteered by the department totals around AMD 6 million.
