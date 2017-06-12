Liam Gallagher among new names added to Glastonbury 2017
June 12, 2017 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Liam Gallagher is among the new names added to the final line-up poster for Glastonbury 2017, NME reports.
The former Oasis turned solo star has long been rumoured to appear at Worthy Farm this summer, and is now confirmed alongside Hollywood star Johnny Depp and NASA astronaut Mike Massimino.
Gallagher looks set for a high slot on the Other Stage on the Saturday at 5.45pm, while Depp will be introducing a personal choice of films on Thursday at Cineramageddon with curator Julien Temple. His selection includes Jim Jarmusch’s ‘Dead Man’ and ‘Withnail & I’. Astronaut Mike Massimino, who will be speaking at the The Free University of Glastonbury on the Friday.
His brother Noel Gallagher also appears at Glastonbury, but to introduce a special screening of Oasis movie ‘Supersonic’.
Meanwhile, there are plenty more special guests and secret sets rumours for Glastonbury 2017.
Glastonbury 2017 takes place from 21-25 June, and will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.
Liam Gallagher, Johnny Depp and NASA astronaut Mike Massimino added to #Glastonbury2017 bill + final poster! -> https://t.co/SJUhOo6awK pic.twitter.com/fMkv0aiMYO
— Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 12, 2017
Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album ‘As You Were‘ will be released in October.
Speaking to NME for a rare, in-depth interview for this week’s cover, Gallagher said that he remains proud of his legacy as he embarks on his solo career – and will continue to sing Oasis songs.
Photo: PR
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Lyft, Jaguar team up to test autonomous cars The money's actually coming from InMotion, Jaguar's "mobility services business," which will help the pair partner on autonomous research.
Scientists create the thinnest magnet ever Two-dimensional conductors, magnets and insulators are specifically of interest right now because of what they could do for current computing.
Netflix to launch “To the Bone” in Europe “To the Bone” follows a 20-year-old anorexic (Collins) who tries to get the medical help she needs at a group home.
VivaCell-MTS reaches out to the families of injured soldiers Following the April events of 2016, employees of VivaCell-MTS came up with yet another useful initiative.