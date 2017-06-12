Liam Gallagher among new names added to Glastonbury 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Liam Gallagher is among the new names added to the final line-up poster for Glastonbury 2017, NME reports.

The former Oasis turned solo star has long been rumoured to appear at Worthy Farm this summer, and is now confirmed alongside Hollywood star Johnny Depp and NASA astronaut Mike Massimino.

Gallagher looks set for a high slot on the Other Stage on the Saturday at 5.45pm, while Depp will be introducing a personal choice of films on Thursday at Cineramageddon with curator Julien Temple. His selection includes Jim Jarmusch’s ‘Dead Man’ and ‘Withnail & I’. Astronaut Mike Massimino, who will be speaking at the The Free University of Glastonbury on the Friday.

His brother Noel Gallagher also appears at Glastonbury, but to introduce a special screening of Oasis movie ‘Supersonic’.

Meanwhile, there are plenty more special guests and secret sets rumours for Glastonbury 2017.

Glastonbury 2017 takes place from 21-25 June, and will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album ‘As You Were‘ will be released in October.

Speaking to NME for a rare, in-depth interview for this week’s cover, Gallagher said that he remains proud of his legacy as he embarks on his solo career – and will continue to sing Oasis songs.