// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

The Libertines announce autumn seaside tour in UK

The Libertines announce autumn seaside tour in UK
June 12, 2017 - 18:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pack up your buckets and spades, and your works! The Libertines have announced details of a 2017 tour of UK seaside towns and below are all the details you need, Gigwise said.

The ‘Tiddeley Om Pom Pom’ tour will call at seven British seaside towns. Starting at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool on September 22 and finishing at the Brighton Centre on October 2, the tour will also call at Hull, Plymouth, Scarborough, Lowestoft and Margate.

The Libertines play:

SEPTEMBER

22 - Blackpool, Empress Ballroom 23 - Hull, Arena 25 - Plymouth, Pavilions 26 - Scarborough Spa 30 - Lowestoft Claremont Pier

OCTOBER

01 - Margate, By The Sea Festival (Margate Dreamland) 02 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

Sounding as if he’s stuck in the throes of particularly heavy binging session, Carl Barât said of the tour: “We're looking for a home, one roof for the many splendoured trappings of Arcady, a factory, with a guest house, bar and studio. We do like to be beside the seaside and we hope to find that home on this tour... watch this space …”

But before all that, The Libertines have a few summer dates coming up that should get you in the mood for their autumn sojourn, Gigwise said.

JULY

21-22 – Sheffield, Tramlines Festival 21-23 – Cambridge, Truck Festival

AUGUST

03 – Newcastle, Times Square

Related links:
Gigwise. THE LIBERTINES ANNOUNCE AUTUMN SEASIDE TOUR
 Top stories
Ruben Östlund’s “The Square” wins Palme d’Or at CannesRuben Östlund’s “The Square” wins Palme d’Or at Cannes
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Armenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca festArmenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca fest
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange“Architects of Denial” trailer features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
 Articles
Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

 Most popular in the section
Charles Aznavour’s museum opens in Yerevan
Martin Short, Maya Rudolph join Ricky Gervais in “Willoughbys”
Lana Del Rey previews another song from “Lust for Life”
PJ Harvey shares video for “The Camp”
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Lyft, Jaguar team up to test autonomous cars The money's actually coming from InMotion, Jaguar's "mobility services business," which will help the pair partner on autonomous research.
Scientists create the thinnest magnet ever Two-dimensional conductors, magnets and insulators are specifically of interest right now because of what they could do for current computing.
Netflix to launch “To the Bone” in Europe “To the Bone” follows a 20-year-old anorexic (Collins) who tries to get the medical help she needs at a group home.
VivaCell-MTS reaches out to the families of injured soldiers Following the April events of 2016, employees of VivaCell-MTS came up with yet another useful initiative.