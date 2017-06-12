The Libertines announce autumn seaside tour in UK

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pack up your buckets and spades, and your works! The Libertines have announced details of a 2017 tour of UK seaside towns and below are all the details you need, Gigwise said.

The ‘Tiddeley Om Pom Pom’ tour will call at seven British seaside towns. Starting at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool on September 22 and finishing at the Brighton Centre on October 2, the tour will also call at Hull, Plymouth, Scarborough, Lowestoft and Margate.

The Libertines play:

SEPTEMBER

22 - Blackpool, Empress Ballroom 23 - Hull, Arena 25 - Plymouth, Pavilions 26 - Scarborough Spa 30 - Lowestoft Claremont Pier

OCTOBER

01 - Margate, By The Sea Festival (Margate Dreamland) 02 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

Sounding as if he’s stuck in the throes of particularly heavy binging session, Carl Barât said of the tour: “We're looking for a home, one roof for the many splendoured trappings of Arcady, a factory, with a guest house, bar and studio. We do like to be beside the seaside and we hope to find that home on this tour... watch this space …”

But before all that, The Libertines have a few summer dates coming up that should get you in the mood for their autumn sojourn, Gigwise said.

JULY

21-22 – Sheffield, Tramlines Festival 21-23 – Cambridge, Truck Festival

AUGUST

03 – Newcastle, Times Square