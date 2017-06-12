The Libertines announce autumn seaside tour in UK
June 12, 2017 - 18:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pack up your buckets and spades, and your works! The Libertines have announced details of a 2017 tour of UK seaside towns and below are all the details you need, Gigwise said.
The ‘Tiddeley Om Pom Pom’ tour will call at seven British seaside towns. Starting at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool on September 22 and finishing at the Brighton Centre on October 2, the tour will also call at Hull, Plymouth, Scarborough, Lowestoft and Margate.
The Libertines play:
SEPTEMBER
22 - Blackpool, Empress Ballroom 23 - Hull, Arena 25 - Plymouth, Pavilions 26 - Scarborough Spa 30 - Lowestoft Claremont Pier
OCTOBER
01 - Margate, By The Sea Festival (Margate Dreamland) 02 - Brighton, Brighton Centre
Sounding as if he’s stuck in the throes of particularly heavy binging session, Carl Barât said of the tour: “We're looking for a home, one roof for the many splendoured trappings of Arcady, a factory, with a guest house, bar and studio. We do like to be beside the seaside and we hope to find that home on this tour... watch this space …”
But before all that, The Libertines have a few summer dates coming up that should get you in the mood for their autumn sojourn, Gigwise said.
JULY
21-22 – Sheffield, Tramlines Festival 21-23 – Cambridge, Truck Festival
AUGUST
03 – Newcastle, Times Square
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Lyft, Jaguar team up to test autonomous cars The money's actually coming from InMotion, Jaguar's "mobility services business," which will help the pair partner on autonomous research.
Scientists create the thinnest magnet ever Two-dimensional conductors, magnets and insulators are specifically of interest right now because of what they could do for current computing.
Netflix to launch “To the Bone” in Europe “To the Bone” follows a 20-year-old anorexic (Collins) who tries to get the medical help she needs at a group home.
VivaCell-MTS reaches out to the families of injured soldiers Following the April events of 2016, employees of VivaCell-MTS came up with yet another useful initiative.