Aronian defeats Kramnik in Norway Chess round 6
June 13, 2017 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Round 6 of Altibox Norway Chess tournament went especially well for Armenia's Levon Aronian who secured a very quick win over Russia's Vladimir Kramnik, the latter losing the game after 22 moves.
The result of this win is that not only does the Armenian grandmaster tie Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) for the first spot, but he also renews his membership of the 2800 club.
Magnus Carlsen vs Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Wesley So vs Anish Giri and Hikaru Nakamura vs Sergey Karjakin matches ended in draws, while India's Viswanathan Anand crashed Fabiano Caruana (U.S.) with blacks.
