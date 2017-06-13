NATO reaffirms support to OSCE Minsk Group in Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai on Monday, June 12 confirmed the bloc’s support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group in the process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

At a meeting with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, Appathurai was briefed on the efforts of Armenia and the Minsk Group co-chairs aimed at reaching a lasting solution of the problem.

In addition, the sides discussed a number of issues currently on the Armenia-NATO cooperation agenda, with the Armenian foreign minister hailing the result of partnership between the two.

Earlier, NATO Liaison Officer in South Caucasus William Lahue said that the bloc is “a very important platform” for Armenia.