NATO reaffirms support to OSCE Minsk Group in Karabakh settlement
June 13, 2017 - 11:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai on Monday, June 12 confirmed the bloc’s support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group in the process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.
At a meeting with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan, Appathurai was briefed on the efforts of Armenia and the Minsk Group co-chairs aimed at reaching a lasting solution of the problem.
In addition, the sides discussed a number of issues currently on the Armenia-NATO cooperation agenda, with the Armenian foreign minister hailing the result of partnership between the two.
Earlier, NATO Liaison Officer in South Caucasus William Lahue said that the bloc is “a very important platform” for Armenia.
Top stories
“No elections will be held in 2018, the entire political spectrum has been formed in 2017,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.
A meeting with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan is on Zannier’s visit agenda, as well as a meeting with Nalbandian to be followed by a joint press conference.
If Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Khachik Manukyan don’t withdraw the applications, their resignation will be accepted.
The parliament voted by secret ballot with 88 in favor and 12 opposed, with Babloyan beating Edmon Marukyan from YELQ bloc.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Richard Linklater's “Last Flag Flying” to open New York Film Fest Linklater’s lyrical road movie centers on three aging Vietnam-era Navy vets as they reunite to perform a sacred task.
“Little Nightmares” vid game to get TV treatment with Russo brothers The Little Nightmares game follows a 9-year-old girl named Six who finds herself trapped on the bottom of a terror-filled ship named the Maw.
COVFEFE Act would preserve Trump's tweets as official records The Act would amend the Presidential Records Act and require the National Archives to store the tweets and other social media interactions.
UK's May apologises to own MPs for election 'mess' One MP present at the meeting said there was no discussion of a leadership contest, adding "she's won, she's got to be prime minister".