“Luther” returns for season 5 with Idris Elba on BBC America

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Luther" is back! BBC America has greenlit season 5 of the praised British crime drama. In addition, Idris Elba is set to return to the 4-part miniseries, reprising his iconic role as grumpy, brooding detective John Luther, AceShowbiz said.

"Neil [Cross], the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on," Idris said in a statement on Monday, June 12.

"Now what? It's a question Idris and I get asked a lot. What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can't be over, can it? There's so much we don't know. So much unfinished business. The thing is, we've been asking ourselves the same question. Because we love John and wonder what he's up to," show creator Neil Cross explained.

He continued, "And as for me, I’m scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who's going to stop them, if not John Luther? In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they'd like to find out what happens next. It turns out, they would. So that's what we're going to do. We're going to find out what happens next. Now what? Luther's coming back. That's what."

Debuting in 2010, "Luther" stars Idris as the titular obsessive detective. Idris earned a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, an NAACP Image Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and four Emmy nominations for his epic portrayal of the role. The series nabbed seven Emmy nominations to date.

Besides writing the script, Neil will executive produce alongside Idris, Marcus Wilson, Hilary Salmon and Elizabeth Kilgarriff. Filming is set to start in early 2018, though detail regarding additional cast and premiere date is currently unknown.