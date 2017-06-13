"Deadpool 2" hit comedy sequel adds cast

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Deadpool 2" has tapped Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna to join Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming "Deadpool" sequel. There hasn't been any announcement about whom Kutsuna will portray, but as AceShowbiz reports citing Deadline she will play a key role.

Kutsuna was last seen in indie drama comedy "Oh Lucy!", in which she starred opposite Josh Hartnett. She will next be seen starring alongside Jared Leto in "The Outsider", a crime thriller following a U.S. army deserter (Leto), who joins the yakuza post-WWII in Japan. Kutsuna's other film credits include "Shinichi Kudo's Written Challenge" and "Beck".

Another actor who has been tapped to join "Deadpool 2" is Jack Kesy, who will play villain. Josh Brolin will portray time-travelling mutant Cable and Zazie Beetz will play Domino. Returning cast members include Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and Karan Soni (Dopinder).

"Deadpool" became a phenomenon back in 2016, when it earned a massive $132.4 million in its debut weekend at box office. The film became one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies by earning a total of $783.1 million worldwide. The anti-superhero pic continued to surprise people when it was nominated at Golden Globe Awards as well as Producer Guild Awards and DGA Awards.

"Deadpool 2" is set to hit U.S. theaters on June 1, 2018.