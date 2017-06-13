COVFEFE Act would preserve Trump's tweets as official records
June 13, 2017 - 11:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - From the incomprehensible "covfefe" to a post labeling fired FBI director James Comey a "leaker," President Donald Trump's tweets would be preserved as presidential records if a Democratic lawmaker's proposed COVFEFE Act becomes law, Reuters reports.
Representative Mike Quigley of Illinois introduced on Monday, June 12 the "Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically For Engagement" Act that would amend the Presidential Records Act and require the National Archives to store presidential tweets and other social media interactions.
"If the president is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference," Quigley, a member of the House intelligence committee, said in a statement.
"Tweets are powerful, and the president must be held accountable for every post."
The law would bar the prolifically tweeting president from deleting his posts, as he has sometimes done. This has inspired websites archiving his erased tweets.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said last week that Trump's tweets "are considered official statements by the president of the United States."
The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the proposed legislation.
Trump, who has more than 32 million followers on Twitter for his 8-year-old personal @realDonaldTrump profile, is known for messages on the social media site that are sometimes riddled with spelling and grammar mistakes.
Trump famously sent a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on May 31 that said: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The message remained on the internet for hours, spurring a wave of speculation about what Trump intended to say.
The message was later deleted.
UDI Follows Jean-François Laguionie on “The Prince’s Voyage” “The Prince’s Voyage” follows an old monkey prince who finds himself lost and injured on an unknown shore, where he gets rescued by a young boy.