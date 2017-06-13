2.2 billion of the world's population is overweight, study finds

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than two million people across the globe are now either overweight or obese, according to global report studying tens of millions of people. By analyzing data on 195 countries, researchers have found the fattest nations on Earth, with American Samoa topping the list for the proportion of obese people, Newsweek reports.

When looking just at the 100 most populated countries, scientists found Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the U.S. had the highest obesity levels, with 27.5, 26.8 and 26.5 percent of people respectively having a body mass index over 30 (the criteria to classify a person as obese).

The Global Burden of Disease 2015 Obesity Collaborators looked a data on 68.5 million people to assess body weight trends between 1980 and 2015. The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date view of the ongoing obesity crisis around the globe.

Findings reveal that 2.2 billion people across the globe are now either overweight or obese—this represents around 30 percent of all people on Earth.

The prevalence of obesity doubled in 70 countries since 1980—and has increased in almost all other nations. In total, almost 108 million children are now classified obese, and over 600 million adults. “Although the prevalence of obesity among children has been lower than among adults, the rate of increase in childhood obesity in many countries was greater than that of adults,” the authors wrote.

The five nations and territories with the highest rates of obesity are American Samoa, Tonga, Samoa, Kuwait and Kiribati. When only looking at the 100 most populous nations on Earth, these are Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the U.S., South Africa and Iraq.

The U.S. had the highest rate of childhood obesity in the 100 most populated nations, with 12.7 percent of children classified as obese. Saudi Arabia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Chile made up the rest of the top five.

The researchers also found four million people had died as a result of excess body weight in 2015—a figure that looks set to increase as more and more people suffer health problems as a result of being overweight or obese.

The report, scientists say, highlights a “growing and disturbing” trend taking place across the globe.