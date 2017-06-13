Queens Of The Stone Age tease new album

PanARMENIAN.Net - Queens Of The Stone Age have teased their forthcoming new album in their website, NME reveals.

The band, who are fronted by Josh Homme, are expected to return with a new single this month. Last week (June 6), a US radio DJ tweeted that the track would drop “in two weeks”.

Now, the band have updated their website with new teasers. Housed inside an interactive vintage television, the clips are accessed by clicking the dial to change “channel”, as Pitchfork reports. Each one plays the harsh buzz of white noise.

Around the TV are stickers with various words on, which could be song titles. They include “Reclaim Everything”, “Mumbo Jumbo”, “1976 Evil” and “Tutti Frutti”.

Homme has compared the new album to “a panther in the trees leaping out of the darkness”, while he’s also called it “uptempo”.

In April, a new photo of the band was shared from recording sessions. Pictured in Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, the studio wrote on the photo’s accompanying caption on Instagram: “an album just got mixed.” See the image above.

The completion of one of the final stages of recording follows Homme’s comments earlier in the year that the band had “just finished” recording their new album. The frontman also recently revealed that the new record wouldn’t feature any special guests.

Meanwhile, Queens of the Stone Age were recently announced as part of the line-up for Chicago’s Riot Fest 2017, which takes place in September. That gig is only the third North American live date that the band have confirmed so far – they’ll also play at Amnesia Rockfest in Canada (June 22-25) and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August – though more tour news is expected.