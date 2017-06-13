Queens Of The Stone Age tease new album
June 13, 2017 - 15:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Queens Of The Stone Age have teased their forthcoming new album in their website, NME reveals.
The band, who are fronted by Josh Homme, are expected to return with a new single this month. Last week (June 6), a US radio DJ tweeted that the track would drop “in two weeks”.
Now, the band have updated their website with new teasers. Housed inside an interactive vintage television, the clips are accessed by clicking the dial to change “channel”, as Pitchfork reports. Each one plays the harsh buzz of white noise.
Around the TV are stickers with various words on, which could be song titles. They include “Reclaim Everything”, “Mumbo Jumbo”, “1976 Evil” and “Tutti Frutti”.
Homme has compared the new album to “a panther in the trees leaping out of the darkness”, while he’s also called it “uptempo”.
In April, a new photo of the band was shared from recording sessions. Pictured in Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, the studio wrote on the photo’s accompanying caption on Instagram: “an album just got mixed.” See the image above.
The completion of one of the final stages of recording follows Homme’s comments earlier in the year that the band had “just finished” recording their new album. The frontman also recently revealed that the new record wouldn’t feature any special guests.
Meanwhile, Queens of the Stone Age were recently announced as part of the line-up for Chicago’s Riot Fest 2017, which takes place in September. That gig is only the third North American live date that the band have confirmed so far – they’ll also play at Amnesia Rockfest in Canada (June 22-25) and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August – though more tour news is expected.
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
London could lose lucrative EU euro clearing business London currently processes three-quarters of the trade in this financial sector, providing thousands of jobs.
Turkey's Erdogan slams isolation of Qatar as 'inhumane' Turkey is eager to maintain workable relations with Iran, Saudi Arabia's foe with whom Doha's critics say Qatar maintained excessively close ties.
France, UK mull fining social media companies over terrorist content May's office said the campaign aims “to ensure that the internet cannot be used as a safe space for terrorists and criminals.
VivaCell-MTS cuts domain registration fees The registration of a domain in .AM and .հայ for resident costumers will be AMD 8000 for 1 year instead of the previous AMD 12000.