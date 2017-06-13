Armenia seeks to speed up current pace of cooperation with NATO

PanARMENIAN.Net - National Assembly speaker Ara Babloyan said on Tuesday, June 13 that Armenia intends to speed up the current pace of its cooperation with NATO.

Babloyan was meeting with NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai in Yerevan.

According to Babloyan, Armenia’s participation in the Partnership for Peace program is seen as an important component of the multi-layer security system of the country. In this context, the speaker singled out Armenia’s participation in peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan.

Babloyan said Yerevan will be paying special attention to the implementation of Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan, as well as its involvement in the international activities.

Appathurai, in turn, assessed NATO-Armenia relations as trustworthy and reliable, which are steadily advancing. He expressed his gratitude to Armenia for taking part in the bloc's peacekeeping operations.

Also, Appathurai said there will be new programs of interest for Armenia in the future.

Earlier, the NATO official met with foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and expressed the bloc's support to the OSCE Minsk Group in the process of the karabakh conflict settlement.