Kasabian unveil new video for “Bless This Acid House” (video)
June 13, 2017 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - As they gear up to tear the Reading and Leeds festival a new one with their much anticipated headline slot, Kasabian have unveiled the video for ‘Bless This Acid House’ – the track that will doubtless have the crowds losing their shit to. And you can check it out below, Gigwise said.
Taken from the band’s sixth album, For Crying Out Loud, ‘Bless This Acid House’ has proved to be an instant fan favorite that’s slotted in with established anthems with almost indecent ease. Indeed, Gigwise’s very own Cai Trefor fell under the track’s spell when he recently caught Kasabian in the relatively compact and bijou environs of the The Forum in Kentish Town in that there London.
He wrote: “Bringing along a stage show that's fit for any major headline festival slot is a quite surprising thing. In addition to the guitarists, percussionists, trumpeter, and synth player; there’s a string quartet adding warmth and texture to their unforgettable hooks (‘Empire’) and majesty to the slower numbers (‘La Fee Verte’). It all comes together incredibly well.
“As ever, Kasabian do a good job of taking on anthemic guitar rock as they do analog electronic wig-outs – the transition from new single ‘Bless This Acid House’ to the 2014 hit ‘Treat’ is the most glorious, bold example of this.”
The video finds Kasabian dressed as chain gang inmates and playing what appears to be squat party in the kind of west London property that’s being bought up at a rate of knots by Russian oligarchs or people wanting vast amounts of cash to disappear. In any case, it gives off a good enough idea of what to expect when they hit Reading and Leeds.
But before all of that, Kasabian will be hitting a number of European festivals including Benicassim (July 15 – 16), Hungary’s Sziget festival (August 11) as well as a domestic date at Glasgow Green on July 8.
