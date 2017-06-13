VivaCell-MTS cuts domain registration fees

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced that from June 13, 2017 till August 31, 2017, registration of a domain in .AM and the Armenian-language .հայ for resident costumers will cost AMD 8000 for 1 year instead of the previous AMD 12000.

Non-resident users will pay AMD 12000 instead of the previous AMD 20000.

To register a domain, you just need to visit any VivaCell-MTS service center.