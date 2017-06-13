VivaCell-MTS cuts domain registration fees
June 13, 2017 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS announced that from June 13, 2017 till August 31, 2017, registration of a domain in .AM and the Armenian-language .հայ for resident costumers will cost AMD 8000 for 1 year instead of the previous AMD 12000.
Non-resident users will pay AMD 12000 instead of the previous AMD 20000.
To register a domain, you just need to visit any VivaCell-MTS service center.
Top stories
Toshiba said in a statement that it plans to book an additional provision for the year ended March for the lawsuit.
The Tesla CEO didn't expound on when these conversions would begin or how long they would take to complete.
This is the third build of the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which is slated to arrive later this year (likely in September).
You'll get perks like free games, including the Twitch-exclusive PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds clothing that arrives on June 9.
Partner news
Latest news
London could lose lucrative EU euro clearing business London currently processes three-quarters of the trade in this financial sector, providing thousands of jobs.
Turkey's Erdogan slams isolation of Qatar as 'inhumane' Turkey is eager to maintain workable relations with Iran, Saudi Arabia's foe with whom Doha's critics say Qatar maintained excessively close ties.
“We Love You, Sally Carmichael!” lands August release The film follows an author who is ashamed to have secretly written “Siren,” an incredibly popular series of young adult romance novels.
Kasabian unveil new video for “Bless This Acid House” (video) Taken from the band’s sixth album, “For Crying Out Loud,” “Bless This Acid House” has proved to be an instant fan favorite.