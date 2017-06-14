Michelle Monaghan to return for "Mission: Impossible 6"
June 14, 2017 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Michelle Monaghan will return for "Mission: Impossible 6" and reprise her role as Tom Cruise's on-screen wife. The actress and director Christopher McQuarrie have taken to social media to confirm her return, which marks her third appearance in the franchise, AceShowbiz said.
"Mission accepted. So thrilled to be reuniting w/@TomCruise for #MI6! Can’t wait to show you guys more of Julia’s story," writes Monaghan on her Twitter account.
Rebecca Ferguson (II), Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris will also return for "Mission: Impossible 6". Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett have been added to the cast.
McQuarrie has said that "Mission: Impossible 6" will feature "very different" Ethan Hunt and will explore his character way more deeply than the previous movies did. Besides serving as director, McQuarrie writes the script and produces the movie alongside Cruise, Don Granger, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.
"Mission: Impossible 6" is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 27, 2018.
