Isla Fisher joins Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner in comedy “Tag”
June 14, 2017 - 11:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Isla Fisher has joined Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner, and Hannibal Buress in the New Line comedy “Tag”, Variety said.
The film begins shooting later this month in Atlanta.
Fisher will play Helms’ wife, the organizer of a no-holds-barred game of tag. Jake Johnson, Jon Hamm, Annabelle Wallis, and Rashida Jones are also starring.
The movie “Tag” is based on Russell Adams’ 2013 story in The Wall Street Journal, titled “Tag, He’s ‘It’ for Another Year,” about a group of friends who have been playing a cutthroat version of the children’s game for the last 30 years. The story began, “It is going to be another long year for Mike Konesky. He was tagged Thursday night while entering a school play in Spokane, Wash.”
Jeff Tomsic is directing from a script by Mark Steilen and Rob McKittrick. The producers are Todd Garner, Mark Steilen, and Sean Robins. “Tag” hits theaters on June 29, 2018.
Fisher starred last year with Hamm in Fox’s comedy “Keeping Up With the Joneses” and in Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals.” Her other film credits include “The Great Gatsby,” “Now You See Me,” and “Life of Crime.” She also starred in the fourth season of “Arrested Development.”
