New ropeway system may be built in Yerevan
June 14, 2017 - 12:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A project for a fresh urban ropeway system for connecting the outskirts of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan to the city center is currently under development.
"The project is aimed at tacking the problem of traffic congestion," head of YerevanProject Sirekan Ohanyan told Aysor.am.
Ohanyan said they are currently working with Lyon city hall and the urban development agency to make the project more realistic and attract investments.
Urban ropeway systems cross residential areas, rivers and existing infrastructure with ease and glide over every traffic hindrance. Such transportation provides traffic management solution for ever-growing populations.
